Maui Surf Forecast for November 29, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|7-10
|8-12
|22-26
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|7-10
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large to extra-large long-period west-northwest (310-320 deg) swell will peak above High Surf Warning level criteria late Friday into early Saturday. Observations this Thursday evening at offshore NDBC buoy 51101 reflects long period energy starting to fill in from the northwest, translating to long period forerunners hitting the nearshore PacIOOS buoys early Friday morning. A gradual downward trend will follow over the weekend, with surf potentially dipping below the advisory levels by the end of the weekend. Into the extended forecast, a stretch of elevated surf is expected with overlapping northwest pulses ranging from large to extra-large surf.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated through the weekend due to the lingering short-period north-northeast swell.
Surf along south facing shores will see an uptick Friday through the first week of December from the southwest in a series of consecutive pulses, ranging from small to moderate surf with the peak days looking to be next week Monday and Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com