Maui Weather Forecast for November 28, 2024

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 69. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 41 at the visitor center to around 48 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 66 near the shore to around 46 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 53 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate easterly trade winds continue through tonight before weakening Friday through early next week. Conditions remain fairly stable with clouds and passing showers over windward and mauka areas.

Discussion

High pressure far north-northeast continues to drive moderate trade winds across the islands. Conditions early this morning remain fairly dry under stable flow with limited clouds and showers over mainly windward and mauka areas. Winds will gradually taper off Friday through Sunday as a front approaches then stalls and weakens northwest of Kauai. Winds shift out of the south by Sunday into next week, but will be light enough for localized daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. Conditions should remain fairly stable with clouds and passing showers over windward and mauka areas.

Another front is expected to approach the state from the northwest early next week. This will keep light wind and stable conditions through at Wednesday. Guidance continues to show a stronger front reaching Kauai around Thursday then either stalling or slowly moving across the state into Friday. Will see better rain chances across the islands during this time but rainfall looks to remain limited along the frontal boundary.

Aviation

Moderate northeast trades will continue through Friday. Shower activity will be minimal with any showers that fall favoring the windward and mountain slopes.

No AIRMETs are in effect.

Marine

Moderate to fresh northeast winds will linger through the rest of the week as high pressure builds north of the area. Winds may ease into the weekend and into early next week with a potential front passing to the north. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through tonight for the Alenuihaha Channel.

Surf along north and west facing shores through tonight should remain small due to a mix of a medium- period north- northwest swell and a shorter period north-northeast swell. A large to extra large long- period west- northwest swell will build Friday driving surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) level criteria late Friday into early Saturday as it peaks. Expect the potential for periodic overtopping of vulnerable coastal roadways, wave runup to coastal properties especially around high tide early Saturday morning and rip currents. A Small Craft Advisory coinciding with the HSW will be needed for the majority of the coastal waters due to seas 10 feet or greater. A gradual downward trend will follow over the weekend, with surf potentially dipping below the advisory levels by the end of the weekend. Due to the westerly component of this swell it will allow west-facing Big Island surf to reach High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria of 8 feet Friday night through Saturday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated through the weekend due to the lingering short-period north-northeast swell. Surf along south facing shores will remain near seasonal averages for the rest of this week, driven by a mix of short-period southeast and background long period south-southwest swells. An upward trend is expected this weekend through the first week of December, due to an active pattern evolving within our swell window near New Zealand.

Fire weather

Critical fire weather conditions not expected through early next week as winds remain below critical thresholds. Daytime relative humidity may briefly touch critical over drier leeward zones into next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 8 AM HST Friday for Alenuihaha Channel.

