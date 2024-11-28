Senators from Maui earn leadership and committee assignments ahead of 33rd Legislature
November 28, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Senate announced its finalized leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 33rd Legislature that opens on Jan. 15, 2025. Senators from Maui have secured the following leadership and committee assignments:
- Sen. Lynn DeCoite: Assistant Majority Floor Leader, chair of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, and member of the Agriculture and Environment, Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Ways and Means committees.
- Sen. Troy N. Hashimoto: Assistant Majority Whip, vice chair of the Housing Committee, and member of the Education, Health and Human Services, Higher Education, and Ways and Means committees.
- Sen. Angus L.K. McKelvey: chair of the Government Operations Committee, and member Commerce and Consumer Protection, and Water and Land committees.
Leadership and committee assignments of the 16 standing committees are as follows:
Leadership:
- President: Senator Ronald D. Kouchi
- Vice President: Senator Michelle N. Kidani
- Majority Leader: Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha
- Majority Floor Leader: Senator Glenn Wakai
- Assistant Majority Floor Leader: Senator Lynn DeCoite
- Majority Policy Leader: Senator Les Ihara, Jr.
- Majority Whip: Senator Lorraine R. Inouye
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Henry J.C. Aquino
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Troy N. Hashimoto
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Jarrett Keohokalole
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Chris Lee
- Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III
- Minority Leader: Senator Brenton Awa
- Minority Floor Leader: Senator Samantha DeCorte
- Assistant Minority Floor Leader:Senator Kurt Fevella
Committee Assignments:
Agriculture and Environment (AEN)
- Gabbard, Mike (Chair)
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Vice Chair)
- DeCoite, Lynn
- Rhoads, Karl
- Awa, Brenton
Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN)
- Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol (Vice Chair)
- McKelvey, Angus L.K.
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”
- Awa, Brenton
Economic Development and Tourism (EDT)
- DeCoite, Lynn (Chair)
- Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- Kim, Donna Mercado
- Awa, Brenton
Education (EDU)
- Kidani, Michelle N. (Chair)
- Kim, Donna Mercado (Vice Chair)
- Hashimoto, Troy N.
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- DeCorte, Samantha
Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs (EIG)
- Wakai, Glenn (Chair)
- Chang, Stanley (Vice Chair)
- DeCoite, Lynn
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”
- Fevella, Kurt
Government Operations (GVO)
- McKelvey, Angus L.K. (Chair)
- Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)
- Moriwaki, Sharon Y.
- San Buenaventura, Joy A.
- Fevella, Kurt
Hawaiian Affairs (HWN)
- Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Chair)
- San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Vice Chair)
- Ihara, Jr., Les
- Keohokalole, Jarrett
- DeCorte, Samantha
Health and Human Services (HHS)
- San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C. (Vice Chair)
- Hashimoto, Troy N.
- Keohokalole, Jarrett
- Fevella, Kurt
Higher Education (HRE)
- Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair)
- Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- Hashimoto, Troy N.
- Fevella, Kurt
Housing (HOU)
- Chang, Stanley (Chair)
- Hashimoto, Troy N. (Vice Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C.
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- Fevella, Kurt
Judiciary (JDC)
- Rhoads, Karl (Chair)
- Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)
- Chang, Stanley
- San Buenaventura, Joy A.
- Awa, Brenton
Labor and Technology (LBT)
- Aquino, Henry J.C. (Chair)
- Lee, Chris (Vice Chair)
- Ihara, Jr., Les
- Moriwaki, Sharon Y.
- Fevella, Kurt
Public Safety and Military Affairs (PSM)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Chair)
- Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair)
- Fukunaga, Carol
- Rhoads, Karl
- DeCorte, Samantha
Transportation and Culture and the Arts (TCA)
- Lee, Chris (Chair)
- Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C.
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- DeCorte, Samantha
Water and Land (WTL)
- Inouye, Lorraine R. (Chair)
- Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)
- Chang, Stanley
- McKelvey, Angus L.K.
- DeCorte, Samantha
Ways and Means (WAM)
- Dela Cruz, Donovan M. (Chair)
- Moriwaki, Sharon Y. (Vice Chair)
- Aquino, Henry J.C.
- DeCoite, Lynn
- Elefante, Brandon J.C.
- Hashimoto, Troy N.
- Inouye, Lorraine R.
- Kanuha, Dru Mamo
- Kidani, Michelle N.
- Kim, Donna Mercado
- Lee, Chris
- Wakai, Glenn
- Fevella, Kurt