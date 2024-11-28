Senators from Maui earn leadership and committee assignments ahead of 33rd Legislature

Sen. Lynn DeCoite, Sen. Angus McKelvey and Sen. Troy Hashimoto. (1.22.24) PC: Hawaiʻi Senate Democrats.

The Hawaiʻi State Senate announced its finalized leadership and committee assignments ahead of the 33rd Legislature that opens on Jan. 15, 2025. Senators from Maui have secured the following leadership and committee assignments:

Sen. Lynn DeCoite : Assistant Majority Floor Leader, chair of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, and member of the Agriculture and Environment, Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Ways and Means committees.

: Assistant Majority Floor Leader, chair of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee, and member of the Agriculture and Environment, Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Ways and Means committees. Sen. Troy N. Hashimoto : Assistant Majority Whip, vice chair of the Housing Committee, and member of the Education, Health and Human Services, Higher Education, and Ways and Means committees.

: Assistant Majority Whip, vice chair of the Housing Committee, and member of the Education, Health and Human Services, Higher Education, and Ways and Means committees. Sen. Angus L.K. McKelvey: chair of the Government Operations Committee, and member Commerce and Consumer Protection, and Water and Land committees.

Leadership and committee assignments of the 16 standing committees are as follows:

Leadership:

President: Senator Ronald D. Kouchi

Vice President: Senator Michelle N. Kidani

Majority Leader: Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha

Majority Floor Leader: Senator Glenn Wakai

Assistant Majority Floor Leader: Senator Lynn DeCoite

Majority Policy Leader: Senator Les Ihara, Jr.

Majority Whip: Senator Lorraine R. Inouye

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Henry J.C. Aquino

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Troy N. Hashimoto

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Jarrett Keohokalole

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Chris Lee

Assistant Majority Whip: Senator Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III

Minority Leader: Senator Brenton Awa

Minority Floor Leader: Senator Samantha DeCorte

Assistant Minority Floor Leader:Senator Kurt Fevella

Committee Assignments:

Agriculture and Environment (AEN)

Gabbard, Mike (Chair)

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Vice Chair)

DeCoite, Lynn

Rhoads, Karl

Awa, Brenton

Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol (Vice Chair)

McKelvey, Angus L.K.

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”

Awa, Brenton

Economic Development and Tourism (EDT)

DeCoite, Lynn (Chair)

Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol

Kim, Donna Mercado

Awa, Brenton

Education (EDU)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Chair)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Vice Chair)

Hashimoto, Troy N.

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

DeCorte, Samantha

Energy and Intergovernmental Affairs (EIG)

Wakai, Glenn (Chair)

Chang, Stanley (Vice Chair)

DeCoite, Lynn

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim”

Fevella, Kurt

Government Operations (GVO)

McKelvey, Angus L.K. (Chair)

Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

San Buenaventura, Joy A.

Fevella, Kurt

Hawaiian Affairs (HWN)

Richards, III, Herbert M. “Tim” (Chair)

San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Vice Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les

Keohokalole, Jarrett

DeCorte, Samantha

Health and Human Services (HHS)

San Buenaventura, Joy A. (Chair)

Aquino, Henry J.C. (Vice Chair)

Hashimoto, Troy N.

Keohokalole, Jarrett

Fevella, Kurt

Higher Education (HRE)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol

Hashimoto, Troy N.

Fevella, Kurt

Housing (HOU)

Chang, Stanley (Chair)

Hashimoto, Troy N. (Vice Chair)

Aquino, Henry J.C.

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Fevella, Kurt

Judiciary (JDC)

Rhoads, Karl (Chair)

Gabbard, Mike (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

San Buenaventura, Joy A.

Awa, Brenton

Labor and Technology (LBT)

Aquino, Henry J.C. (Chair)

Lee, Chris (Vice Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

Fevella, Kurt

Public Safety and Military Affairs (PSM)

Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Chair)

Wakai, Glenn (Vice Chair)

Fukunaga, Carol

Rhoads, Karl

DeCorte, Samantha

Transportation and Culture and the Arts (TCA)

Lee, Chris (Chair)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair)

Elefante, Brandon J.C.

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

DeCorte, Samantha

Water and Land (WTL)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Chair)

Elefante, Brandon J.C. (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

McKelvey, Angus L.K.

DeCorte, Samantha

Ways and Means (WAM)