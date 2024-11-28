The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announces holiday kamaʻāina offer and special events throughout December



















The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua invites Hawaiʻi residents to celebrate the magic of the season with an exclusive kamaʻāina offer, special events, experiences, and activations throughout December.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 24, 2024, Hawaiʻi residents can enjoy The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua for $299 per night, with a waived resort fee, complimentary valet parking, and a one-time food and beverage credit of $25.

“We’re excited to provide our community with extraordinary experiences close to home,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “The magnificent setting of Kapalua only becomes even more magical as the resort transforms into a holiday wonderland.”

As the festive season approaches, the iconic resort is gearing up to offer guests unforgettable experiences filled with holiday cheer and celebrations. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to evoke holiday enchantment, and the resort will be dressed to the nines, from the lobby Christmas tree to decadent florals to palm trees adorned in sparkling lights.

Highlights of the season will include:

Taimane. PC: courtesy

Music, Entertainment, and Shopping

Mix & Mingle Holiday Pop-Up Markets (Dec. 14 and 21, 3-7 p.m. at Aloha Garden Pavilion) – Support 30+ local artisans and vendors when you shop for unique gifts and handmade reminders of Maui. Live music and casual food and drinks will add to the festive atmosphere. Don’t miss photos with Santa during the first hour. Admission is free.

(Dec. 14 and 21, 3-7 p.m. at Aloha Garden Pavilion) – Support 30+ local artisans and vendors when you shop for unique gifts and handmade reminders of Maui. Live music and casual food and drinks will add to the festive atmosphere. Don’t miss photos with Santa during the first hour. Admission is free. Kapalua Concert Series featuring Taimane (Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – Enjoy a festive evening as Taimane lights up the stage with her fiery, mashup medleys, soul-stirring original compositions and heartwarming holiday favorites presented in her unique, signature style. No cover charge. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Food and beverage for purchase.

(Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – Enjoy a festive evening as Taimane lights up the stage with her fiery, mashup medleys, soul-stirring original compositions and heartwarming holiday favorites presented in her unique, signature style. No cover charge. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Food and beverage for purchase. Nightly live music at Alaloa Lounge with a Hawaiian sunset ceremony at 6 p.m.

with a Hawaiian sunset ceremony at 6 p.m. Holiday Soiree with Anuhea (Dec. 28, 6-9 p.m. at Aloha Garden Pavilion) – Celebrate the festive season with Anuhea, one of Hawaiʻi’s most popular recording artists during this special holiday concert, where she will debut songs from her new album, “Lotus,” and sing hits like “Higher than the Clouds,” “Simple Love Song,” and “Come Over Love.” Food and beverage for purchase. All ages are welcome. Tickets are available at www.ritzcarltonmaui.com/anuhea.

(Dec. 28, 6-9 p.m. at Aloha Garden Pavilion) – Celebrate the festive season with Anuhea, one of Hawaiʻi’s most popular recording artists during this special holiday concert, where she will debut songs from her new album, “Lotus,” and sing hits like “Higher than the Clouds,” “Simple Love Song,” and “Come Over Love.” Food and beverage for purchase. All ages are welcome. Tickets are available at www.ritzcarltonmaui.com/anuhea. Kapalua Concert Series featuring Gretchen Rhodes (Jan. 3, 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) –Join singer-songwriter Gretchen Rhodes for a memorable evening of soulful blues and rock. She is known best for fronting the Mick Fleetwood Band and performing with Steven Tyler. No cover charge. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Food and beverage for purchase.

(Jan. 3, 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) –Join singer-songwriter Gretchen Rhodes for a memorable evening of soulful blues and rock. She is known best for fronting the Mick Fleetwood Band and performing with Steven Tyler. No cover charge. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Food and beverage for purchase. Tales of the Kapa Moe Lūʻau (Weekly, 5:30 p.m. at Aloha Garden Pavilion) – Enjoy a feast for all senses and world-class cuisine at this new luxury lūʻau and dinner show, created exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Maui by kumu hula Pono Murray. Reservations required.

(Weekly, 5:30 p.m. at Aloha Garden Pavilion) – Enjoy a feast for all senses and world-class cuisine at this new luxury lūʻau and dinner show, created exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Maui by kumu hula Pono Murray. Reservations required. Anatomie Trunk Show (Dec. 21 to Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aloha Room)– Shop this pop-up event then wander the world comfortably in Anatomie’s wrinkle-free, luxury travel clothes for women and men.

Anuhea. PC: courtesy

Culinary Experiences

Duckhorn Vineyards Wine Dinner (Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – Hosted by Sommelier Jodi Komine, guests can savor rare and complex varietals from Duckhorn Vineyards, the classic Napa Valley winery, expertly paired with a four-course menu from Chef Donovan Foster. Reservations required.

(Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) Hosted by Sommelier Jodi Komine, guests can savor rare and complex varietals from Duckhorn Vineyards, the classic Napa Valley winery, expertly paired with a four-course menu from Chef Donovan Foster. Reservations required. Chef’s Table (Fridays, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) – An interactive dining experience and tasting menu highlighting local ingredients from Chef Donovan Foster. Reservations required.

(Fridays, 5:30 p.m. at Banyan Tree) An interactive dining experience and tasting menu highlighting local ingredients from Chef Donovan Foster. Reservations required. Kamaʻāina Appreciation Nights (Thursdays, 5-9 p.m. at Banyan Tree)– On Thursdays, kamaʻāina receive 20% off food and drink and can enjoy live local entertainment.

(Thursdays, 5-9 p.m. at Banyan Tree)– On Thursdays, kamaʻāina receive 20% off food and drink and can enjoy live local entertainment. Holiday Harvest Dinner (Dec. 24-25 at Banyan Tree) – An elegant festive dinner at the Banyan Tree, the resort’s signature restaurant featuring locally sourced ingredients and a world-class wine list. Reservations required.

(Dec. 24-25 at Banyan Tree) – An elegant festive dinner at the Banyan Tree, the resort’s signature restaurant featuring locally sourced ingredients and a world-class wine list. Reservations required. Burger Shack Specials (Throughout December, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Burger Shack) – Holiday specials at the Burger Shack include the Bacon Bourbon Burger, Chili Garlic Poke, and Peppermint Mocha Milkshake.

(Throughout December, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Burger Shack) – Holiday specials at the Burger Shack include the Bacon Bourbon Burger, Chili Garlic Poke, and Peppermint Mocha Milkshake. Cajun Seafood Bake (Dec. 26, Dec. 29, and Jan. 1, Burger Shack, 4-7 p.m.) –Watch the sun go down at D.T. Fleming Beach and gather the family for a seafood bake and Burger Shack’s signature burgers.

(Dec. 26, Dec. 29, and Jan. 1, Burger Shack, 4-7 p.m.) –Watch the sun go down at D.T. Fleming Beach and gather the family for a seafood bake and Burger Shack’s signature burgers. Breakfast with Santa (Dec. 24, 6:30-11 a.m. at Ulana Terrace) – Delight in a decadent breakfast at the resort’s Ulana Terrace and capture your holiday photos with Santa. Reservations required.

(Dec. 24, 6:30-11 a.m. at Ulana Terrace) – Delight in a decadent breakfast at the resort’s Ulana Terrace and capture your holiday photos with Santa. Reservations required. Specialty Sushi and Live Music (Nightly, 4-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – The Alaloa Lounge features sushi from 4 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. every night. A sunset ceremony saying farewell to the day takes place nightly at 6 p.m.

(Nightly, 4-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge) – The Alaloa Lounge features sushi from 4 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. every night. A sunset ceremony saying farewell to the day takes place nightly at 6 p.m. Very Merry Coffee Specials (Throughout December, 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kai Café) – Warm up your mornings with Peppermint Mochas and Gingerbread Lattes and indulge in holiday goodies made fresh daily from the resort’s pastry shop.

PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Spa and Wellness

Seasonal Spa-Liday Treatments (Throughout December, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Spa) – Festive-themed spa treatments are offered, including the CBD Brilliant Body Treatment, Knesko 24 Karat Gold Facial, and Champagne Peppermint Pedicure. Reservations required.

Throughout the resort, kamaʻāina can enjoy discounts year-round at food and beverage outlets, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment, and the Tales of the Kapa Moe Lūʻau.

In addition, kamaʻāina rates are offered at Kapalua Golf’s award-winning courses, the Plantation Course and the Bay Course. Renowned as two of Maui’s premier golf destinations, these courses combine breathtaking views with challenging layouts, making them a must-play for avid golfers. The Plantation Course is home to the PGA TOUR’s Sentry, while the Bay Course features dramatic oceanfront holes perfect for a memorable round.

Hawaiʻi residents can make room reservations by visiting www.ritzcarlton.com/maui using rate code Z43. Proof of Hawaiʻi residency is required upon check-in. Availability is limited. For dining and activity reservations, guests can contact the resort’s concierge at 808-665-7089.