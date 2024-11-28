The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali hosts ‘Spirit of the Season’

Holidays at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. PC: The Westin Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali invites locals and visitors alike to ring in the holiday season with Spirit of the Season on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 4:30 p.m. This free, community event features festive entertainment and treats – all while enjoying the ambiance of a tropical winter wonderland.

The festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. with gingerbread cookie decorating, followed by the start of the celebration at 5:30 p.m. All attendees will also receive complimentary self-parking for up to three hours.

Spirit of the Season will feature live performances by some of Hawai‘i’s most beloved local artists. Holiday spirits will ignite during the grand Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the main lobby, and those 21 and over can toast the season with a celebratory glass of champagne while everyone can savor an array of freshly baked cookies, hot cocoa and apple cider. Attendees will also enjoy a thrilling fire knife performance from Westin Maui’s talented lūʻau team, and can put their vote in for best gingerbread house created by the resort’s associates.

Following the festivities, the celebration will continue at the after party at The Valley Alley, Westin Maui’s new cutting-edge, 10,000-square-foot social space located on the lobby level of the Kūkahi Tower. The Valley Alley brings a new dimension of entertainment to Maui, featuring Topgolf Swing Suites, Duckpin bowling, a wide selection of arcade games from nostalgic classics to state-of-the-art virtual reality experiences, as well as an expansive bar and lounge, serving upscale, island-inspired takes on comfort food favorites.

Hawai‘i residents can also enjoy kamaʻāina specials across the resort during Spirit of the Season with 20% off food, drinks at games at The Valley Alley, as well as 20 percent off at any Westin Maui food & beverage outlet.

Each year, the resort transforms into a tropical winter wonderland with dazzling Christmas lights and festive decorations designed and installed by Westin Maui’s own talented housekeeping team, providing a magical backdrop for holiday memories for all to enjoy.

“It’s truly an honor to bring the holiday spirit to life through these decorations,” said Michael Agdeppa, director of housekeeping. “Seeing the joy and wonder on our guests’ faces makes all the hard work worthwhile. Creating a warm and festive atmosphere is my way of sharing the aloha spirit this season.”

For more information about the event, visit https://westinmaui.247activities.com .