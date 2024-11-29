Maui News

County Parks and Recreation Maui offices, pools to temporarily close

November 29, 2024, 5:00 PM HST
Lahaina Aquatic Center reopens. County of Maui / Zeke Kalua photo

County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced temporary closures in early December that will impact district offices, permit offices and pools.

Closures include the following:

  • All County of Maui Parks and Recreation Maui District offices (Central Maui, East Maui, Kīhei, Lahaina and Wailuku), permit offices and Maui pools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, for staff training.
  • Upcountry Aquatic Center will also be closed Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 for repairs to its piping system.

Business offices are expected to reopen Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Kīhei Aquatic Center, Lahaina Aquatic Center, Upcountry Aquatic Center, coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool, Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool, Kokua Pool and Wailuku Pool are expected to reopen Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, for lap and recreational swimming.

For updated pool hours, call the Maui County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

Comments

