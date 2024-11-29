Housing coordinator Vanna Duarte named MEO Employee of the Month

Pictured: Vanna Duarte was named MEO’s Employee of the Month for September 2024. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Housing coordinator Vanna Duarte, who is a steadfast supporter to Mauians struggling to stay in their homes, has been honored as Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month.

“She’s always there to offer a helping hand,” said her nominator, Enlace Hispano specialist Sharon Shough. “Clients have expressed gratitude for her empathy and flexibility to get them assistance from MEO programs. For us co-workers, she is always ready to offer support and information when we need it to help our program clients.”

Duarte works to secure rental assistance for residents through the County of Maui’s Rental Assistance Program and other MEO programs. Demand for her services is great, especially since the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

She began with MEO in March 2023 but worked several summers assisting with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The King Kekaulike High graduate joined MEO from a home care company and worked previously in retail and with the state Department of Education.

For being named Employee of the Month for September, Duarte earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. She was honored at MEO’s General Staff meeting on Oct. 30. Shough received $50 as the nominator.

For more information about MEO’s rental assistance and other programs, call 808-249-2990.