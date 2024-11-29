Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 30-40 25-35 20-30 20-25 West Facing 6-8 6-8 5-7 5-7 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:56 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:27 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:47 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:45 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra-large northwest (310-320) swell continues to fill in across the island chain this afternoon. This swell is leading to rapid rises in surf along north and west facing shores, and is expected to peak this evening through tonight. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect, and has been extended through 6pm HST tomorrow. It has also expanded to include west facing shores of the Big Island. A gradual downward trend is expected this weekend, with surf potentially dipping below the advisory levels by the end of the weekend. Looking ahead into next week, a stretch of elevated north and west shore surf is expected, produced by overlapping northwest pulses ranging from large to potentially extra-large, particularly from Wednesday onward.

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated through the weekend due to the lingering short-period north-northeast swell. Early next week, east facing shores look to remain small.

Surf along south facing shores will see an uptick heading into next week from a series of consecutive southwest pulses. This will result in small to moderate surf, peaking Monday and Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.