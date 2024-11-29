Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2024

November 29, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
30-40
25-35
20-30
20-25 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. A slight chance of showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:56 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:27 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of

                            showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:47 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra-large northwest (310-320) swell continues to fill in across the island chain this afternoon. This swell is leading to rapid rises in surf along north and west facing shores, and is expected to peak this evening through tonight. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect, and has been extended through 6pm HST tomorrow. It has also expanded to include west facing shores of the Big Island. A gradual downward trend is expected this weekend, with surf potentially dipping below the advisory levels by the end of the weekend. Looking ahead into next week, a stretch of elevated north and west shore surf is expected, produced by overlapping northwest pulses ranging from large to potentially extra-large, particularly from Wednesday onward. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated through the weekend due to the lingering short-period north-northeast swell. Early next week, east facing shores look to remain small. 


Surf along south facing shores will see an uptick heading into next week from a series of consecutive southwest pulses. This will result in small to moderate surf, peaking Monday and Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
