Maui Surf Forecast for November 30, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|30-40
|25-35
|20-30
|20-25
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. A slight chance of
showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extra-large northwest (310-320) swell continues to fill in across the island chain this afternoon. This swell is leading to rapid rises in surf along north and west facing shores, and is expected to peak this evening through tonight. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect, and has been extended through 6pm HST tomorrow. It has also expanded to include west facing shores of the Big Island. A gradual downward trend is expected this weekend, with surf potentially dipping below the advisory levels by the end of the weekend. Looking ahead into next week, a stretch of elevated north and west shore surf is expected, produced by overlapping northwest pulses ranging from large to potentially extra-large, particularly from Wednesday onward.
Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated through the weekend due to the lingering short-period north-northeast swell. Early next week, east facing shores look to remain small.
Surf along south facing shores will see an uptick heading into next week from a series of consecutive southwest pulses. This will result in small to moderate surf, peaking Monday and Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com