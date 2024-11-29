Maui Walking Tours offering festive Christmas caroling tours

Maui Madigale caroling group will collaborate with Maui Walking Tours LLC for festive-themed historic walks in South Maui this December. PC: Maui Walking Tours LLC

Maui Walking Tours LLC is teaming up with Maui Madrigale, a local troupe of professional Christmas carolers, to offer two festive-themed historic walks through Kīhei this December.

“At Maui Walking Tours, we are all about putting smiles on peoples faces while sharing the culture and history of some of our most beloved towns on the island”, said owner and founder Keith DeVey. The tour company has been offering free guided walking tours of both Kīhei and Wailuku multiple days a week since March.

The two special-themed walks will be hosted on Friday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 along a mile-long coastline route in Kīhei. In between stories of historic landmarks and tales of South Maui’s past, the caroling troup will serenade participants with classic carols over the centuries. Song lists will include a few local-favorites as well. Before each carol, a little history will be shared on the origins and meaning behind the song.

Maui Madrigale has been performing a capella concerts and holiday caroling performances on Maui since 1997. “Our group has had these two performance dates circled on our calendar for a few months now. We are excited for the opportunity to perform for the local community, with Maui’s beautiful coastline as the backdrop,” said Maui Madrigale representative Sandy Shiner.

Tour participants who sign up are encouraged to dress in holiday attire to help spread the season’s greetings along the route.

Like all tours offered by Maui Walking Tours, these two special caroling tours are offered free to the public. Tours are capped to assure group sizes are not too large and must be reserved online in advance by visiting www.mauiwalkingtours.com/.