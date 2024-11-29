Paddle For Hunger raises 21K meals for Maui Food Bank 

Paddle for Hunger (11.28.24) PC: Hawaiian Paddle Sports

The 24th annual Paddle For Hunger, held on Thanksgiving morning, concluded a successful fundraising effort for the Maui Food Bank, thanks to a crowd of nearly 200 community members.

The event raised $4,965 in monetary donations and 475 pounds of food, which equated to 21,000 meals for the Maui Food Bank. Hawaiian Paddle Sports hosted the event as part of its monthly Mālama Maui community service program.

Paddle for Hunger (11.28.24) PC: Hawaiian Paddle Sports

Participants paddled the course solo or with a small group of friends via outrigger canoe, V1, surf ski, paddle board, surfboard, or any floating device. They recorded their time and GPS course and took photos of their paddling experience for bragging rights. Paddle For Hunger t-shirts were also distributed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are honored to host Paddle For Hunger and grateful to the community for helping us continue this tradition since 2012,” said Timothy Lara, owner of Hawaiian Paddle Sports. “Most importantly, we want to shine a light on Maui Food Bank, their ongoing needs, and their good work of reducing food insecurity on Maui.”

Paddle for Hunger (11.28.24) PC: Hawaiian Paddle Sports

To learn more about Paddle For Hunger and other give-back programs hosted by Hawaiian Paddle Sports, visit www.HawaiianPaddleSports.com/Malama-Maui.