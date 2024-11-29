Teardrop of Lahaina Sculpture receives holiday adornments

November 29, 2024, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • The Teardrop of Lahaina Sculpture. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset
  • “Train to Heaven” inside the teardrop sculpture added for the holidays. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

The Teardrop of Lahaina Sculpture has received a festive makeover for the holiday season.

According to the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, the artist, designer and caretaker — Soaki Taufa — has incorporated a “Train to Heaven” within the illuminated sculpture. Additionally, he added a ring of seasonal greenery and oversized jingle bells now adorn the 15-foot sculpture.

Taufa says that these new elements serve as a reminder that our cherished ones are journeying to heaven during this time of year. “The memories of those we’ve lost provide us with hope, peace, comfort and inspiration.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With the support of five Rotary clubs on Maui and numerous friends of Taufa, the funds were raised for the sculpture’s creation and now for the special holiday décor.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments