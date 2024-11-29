Teardrop of Lahaina Sculpture receives holiday adornments







The Teardrop of Lahaina Sculpture has received a festive makeover for the holiday season.

According to the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, the artist, designer and caretaker — Soaki Taufa — has incorporated a “Train to Heaven” within the illuminated sculpture. Additionally, he added a ring of seasonal greenery and oversized jingle bells now adorn the 15-foot sculpture.

Taufa says that these new elements serve as a reminder that our cherished ones are journeying to heaven during this time of year. “The memories of those we’ve lost provide us with hope, peace, comfort and inspiration.”

With the support of five Rotary clubs on Maui and numerous friends of Taufa, the funds were raised for the sculpture’s creation and now for the special holiday décor.