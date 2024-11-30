Maui Credit Union to host inaugural Holiday Fair showcasing member-owned businesses

Maui County Federal Credit Union

Maui County Federal Credit Union has announced its first-ever Holiday Fair, a community event celebrating local businesses and bringing holiday cheer to the Maui community. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 224 Kehalani Village Drive in Wailuku.

This festive event will feature a diverse lineup of member-owned businesses offering unique products and services, perfect for holiday shopping. Attendees can support small businesses, discover one-of-a-kind gifts, and connect with community members while enjoying the holiday spirit.

In the spirit of giving, Maui County Federal Credit Union is partnering with the Maui Food Bank to accept donations of non-perishable food items as admission to the Holiday Fair. All donations will go directly to helping feed those in need during the holiday season.

Participating Vendors:

All Heart Hawaii

Be a Blessing

Cymz Sweet Kre8tionz

Cyclops Laser Design

Gracie’s Goodies

KKB Oils

Mila’s Succulent Garden

Maui Balsamic Vinegars

Maui Feather Lei

Unreal Boba

“We’re thrilled to be able to open our Community Room as a space for our local small businesses to showcase their incredible talents and offerings,” said Gary Fukuroku, CEO/President. “At Maui County Federal Credit Union, we’re committed to supporting our members and community, and this event is a wonderful opportunity to connect and celebrate together while giving back.”

For more information, follow Maui County FCU on Instagram and Facebook for updates and a sneak peek at the featured vendors.