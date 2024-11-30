Maui lane closures for the week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Hāna Highway. PC: Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku/Waikapū: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 1.1 and 1.9, in the vicinity of Kuikahi Drive and Pilikana Street, on Monday, Dec. 2 to Friday, Dec. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of a drain line on the shoulder.

Māʻalaea (nightwork): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the westbound direction, between mile marker 7 and 8, in the vicinity of Maalaea Bay Place and Papawai Scenic Lookout on Monday, Dec. 2 to Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 p.m. to the next day at 5 a.m., with the last closure ending at 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, for reconduction and pole replacement. See:https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=958074573019685&set=a.618996856927460

Māʻalaea: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in either direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Pāpalaua Wayside Park, on Monday, Dec. 2 to Friday, Dec. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at mile marker 10.5, in the vicinity of Opunaha Gulch, on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Olowalu: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at mile marker 16.5, on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Lahaina: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at mile marker 20.5, in the vicinity of Prison Street and Dickenson Street, on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

Lahaina: Roving single lane closure possible in either direction on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) between Kapunakea Street and Fleming Road on Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for dust fence removal.

Kāʻanapali: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at mile marker 25.5, in the vicinity of Kakaʻalaneo Drive on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kapalua: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at mile marker 31, in the vicinity of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Kahakuloa: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at mile marker 40 on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360)—

Kahului: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the southbound direction, between mile marker 1.75 and 2.25, in the vicinity of Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road, on Monday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Pāʻia: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) at mile marker 6, in the vicinity of Baldwin Beach Park, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) at mile marker 10.5, in the vicinity of Maliko Bay on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) at mile marker 16, in the vicinity of Mihi Road on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at mile marker 3, in the vicinity of Waipiʻo Stream, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at mile marker 8.5 on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Honomanū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at mile marker 12.5, in the vicinity of Kaumahina State Wayside Park, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Wailua: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at mile marker 19.5, in the vicinity of Wailua Valley, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Wailua: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at mile marker 20, in the vicinity of Upper Waikani Falls, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Hāna: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 20 and 21, in the vicinity of West Wailua Iki Stream, from Monday, Dec. 2 to Friday, Dec. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There may be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at mile marker 25, in the vicinity of Makapipi Falls, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at mile marker 29.5, in the vicinity of Nāhiku Marketplace, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) at mile marker 33, in the vicinity of Hāna Retreat Ala Kukui, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

— Haleakalā Highway/Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Hāliʻimaile: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) at mile marker 5, in the vicinity of Hāliʻimaile Road on Monday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) at mile marker 9, in the vicinity of Lower Kula Road, on Monday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) at mile marker 13, in the vicinity of Nāʻalae Road, on Monday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

Kula: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) at mile marker 16.5, in the vicinity of St. John’s Episcopal Church, on Monday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

ʻUlupalakua: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) at mile marker 20.5, on Monday, Dec. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

—Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiheʻe: Single lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) between mile marker 5.25 and 5.75, in the vicinity of Makamakaʻole Stream, Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement coring. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/short-lane-closures-across-maui-to-check-pavement-quality/

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Makawao: Single right lane closure in the westbound direction on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) fronting King Kekaulike High School on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising.

Makawao: Single right lane closure in the eastbound direction (heading toward Pukalani Country Club) on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) between mile markers 1 and 3, in the vicinity of the Maui Polo Club, Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal.

Kula (24/7 closure): Road closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for road repairs. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/portion-of-kekaulike-avenue-in-kula-to-close-for-approximately-nine-months/