Maui United Way allocated over $12.7M to individuals and organizations across Maui County as resilience and recovery continues

Maui United Way allocated over $12.7 million to individuals and organizations across Maui County. It also focused on long-term resilience, providing resources for mental health, education and recovery. Response and recovery efforts included:

Distributed $7.8 million in emergency financial assistance to nearly 8,000 residents

Funded 42 nonprofit initiatives with grants totaling $417,000 to provide vital services like transportation, crisis counseling, childcare, healthcare and more.

Addressed food insecurity by dedicating $1.2 million to programs ensuring access to nutritious, locally sourced meals for the community.

Through the Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki Initiative and the ʻOhana Mental Health Grant, Maui United Way supported children, families and kūpuna with care.

Revamped its “Tools for Schools” program to equip teachers and students with resources to rebuild brighter futures.

“These achievements are not ours alone — they belong to you and others who stepped forward to make a difference. Your support fuels our efforts and embodies the aloha spirit that defines our island community,” organization leaders said in an email communication to supporters.

Maui United Way continues to provide relief and build for long-term recovery. “Together, we are proving that we are stronger united, and we are committed to making Maui a place where our keiki can thrive and our ʻohana can heal,” organizers said.

