Maui’s no-kill animal rescue organization to close at the end of the year

Hawai’i Animal Rescue Foundation’s Animal Care Technician, Joy with adoptable dog Simba. PC: HARF Facebook page

Hawai’i Animal Rescue Foundation volunteers. PC: HARF Facebook page

After 13 years, the Maui-based private, nonprofit Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation (HARF) will be closing its doors at the end of the year, according to an announcement via social media and letter to board members from organization leaders .

Dawn Pfendler, CEO, CFRE Hawai’i Animal Rescue Foundation explained the letter that the decision was not made lightly, but financial and staffing challenges have made it impossible to continue to fulfill the organization’s mission.

Since its founding in 2011, HARF has saved thousands of animals, provided humane education programs, and facilitated low-cost spay and neuter services to promote a sustainable future for Hawaiʻi’s animals.

The rescue center has operated under the philosophy of “Every Adoptable Pet Saved,” relying heavily on tax-deductible contributions from private donors to continue its life-saving mission, according to its website. Over the years, HARF has lived by the motto, “HARF is a place where people help animals, and animals help people.”

After the devastating Lahaina wildfire in 2023, Pfendler explained that HARF’s mission took on new meaning. “By offering free boarding services for pets displaced by the tragedy, we were able to provide comfort and stability to families during their darkest hours. I will always be proud of the compassion and strength this community showed in coming together during that time.”

“Together, we have saved thousands of lives, provided vital humane education programs, and made affordable spay and neuter services available across Maui County,” Pfendler wrote.

Organization leaders say the difficult decision reflects increasing economic pressures, rising operational costs, and the loss of key staff members. They expressed gratitude for donors, staff, volunteers and supporters who helped along the way.

“While saying goodbye is bittersweet, I find comfort in knowing that HARF’s impact will continue to resonate in the lives we’ve touched. Though our physical doors will close, the spirit of HARF—our shared commitment to compassion and community—will live on,” Pfendler concluded.

For those still wishing to help, HARF is still looking to find loving homes for its remaining dogs and three sweet, bonded goats, according to organization leaders.

Hawai’i Animal Rescue Foundation sign. PC: HARF Facebook page