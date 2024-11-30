Montage Kapalua Bay announces holiday programming















Montage Kapalua Bay is inviting visitors and locals to a variety of festive events and dining experiences that celebrate the spirit of Christmas, Hanukkah and the New Year.

Christmas & Hanukkah Celebrations

Moments with Santa – indulge in complimentary hot chocolate and holiday treats with loved ones

Christmas Eve Dinner at signature restaurant Cane & Canoe features seasonal flavors and the magic of the holidays with chef-curated specials.

Three-course, Christmas Day Dinner at Cane & Canoe offers delightful menu items like truffle and parsnip soup, succulent roasted lamb and creamy eggnog cheesecake, plus gorgeous ocean views. View the menu here .

Menorah Lighting – Commemorate the first evening of Hanukkah at a meaningful Menorah lighting ceremony. Enjoy challah bread, crispy potato latkes and sweet jelly donuts while gathering in a spirit of community and reflection.

From Dec. 26-30, enjoy four-course, White Truffle Dinner with dishes that showcase the exquisite flavors of this delicacy, thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the season's finest ingredients.

New Year’s Eve & Day

New Year’s Eve at The Hideaway with personalized service and seasonal favorites create the perfect festive atmosphere

New Year's Eve at Cane & Canoe featuring exquisite dishes like scallop crudo, porcini risotto, wild boar cocoa ravioli and a decadent fallen chocolate soufflé.

Paintbox Programming for Keiki

Paintbox Holiday Workshop is a hands-on, three to seven-hour, experience designed for families and young guests to spark their creative side. Options include:

Half-Day Morning Session | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | $125 per child (lunch included)

Half-Day Afternoon Session | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | $105 per child

Full-Day Session | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | $200 per child (lunch included)