Montage Kapalua Bay announces holiday programming

Montage Kapalua Bay is inviting visitors and locals to a variety of festive events and dining experiences that celebrate the spirit of Christmas, Hanukkah and the New Year.
Christmas & Hanukkah Celebrations
- Moments with Santa – indulge in complimentary hot chocolate and holiday treats with loved ones
- Christmas Eve Dinner at signature restaurant Cane & Canoe features seasonal flavors and the magic of the holidays with chef-curated specials.
- Three-course, Christmas Day Dinner at Cane & Canoe offers delightful menu items like truffle and parsnip soup, succulent roasted lamb and creamy eggnog cheesecake, plus gorgeous ocean views. View the menu here.
- Menorah Lighting – Commemorate the first evening of Hanukkah at a meaningful Menorah lighting ceremony. Enjoy challah bread, crispy potato latkes and sweet jelly donuts while gathering in a spirit of community and reflection.
- From Dec. 26-30, enjoy four-course, White Truffle Dinner with dishes that showcase the exquisite flavors of this delicacy, thoughtfully crafted to celebrate the season’s finest ingredients.
New Year’s Eve & Day
- New Year’s Eve at The Hideaway with personalized service and seasonal favorites create the perfect festive atmosphere
- New Year’s Eve at Cane & Canoe featuring exquisite dishes like scallop crudo, porcini risotto, wild boar cocoa ravioli and a decadent fallen chocolate soufflé.
Paintbox Programming for Keiki
Paintbox Holiday Workshop is a hands-on, three to seven-hour, experience designed for families and young guests to spark their creative side. Options include:
- Half-Day Morning Session | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | $125 per child (lunch included)
- Half-Day Afternoon Session | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | $105 per child
- Full-Day Session | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | $200 per child (lunch included)
