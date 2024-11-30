Maui News

Sierra Club Maui invites community to holiday party in Maui Ocean Center Sphere on Dec. 5

November 30, 2024, 2:00 PM HST
Aerial. PC: Maui Ocean Center

The Sierra Club Maui Group is set to host its annual Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Maui Ocean Center’s Sphere, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will feature live entertainment, refreshments and appetizers, highlights of Sierra Club Maui’s 2024 milestones and a Māʻalaea slideshow projected inside the Sphere.

“This special evening is a chance to celebrate the holiday season, enjoy delicious food, and share in community spirit as we reflect on a year of accomplishments and look forward to the year ahead,” said Raina Myres, volunteer coordinator, Sierra Club Hawaiʻi. “Whether you’re a long-time supporter or new to the Sierra Club Maui Group community, we welcome everyone to share in the holiday joy.”

The gathering is an opportunity to connect with fellow members, volunteers, and supporters who have contributed to the Sierra Club Maui Group mission of protecting Maui’s environment and natural resources. Questions and RSVPs can be sent to Raina.Myers@sierraclub.org.

