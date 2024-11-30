The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua welcomes Taimane for holiday performance, Dec. 6 

Taimane. PC: courtesy

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua welcomes a special holiday edition of the Kapalua Concert Series, featuring renowned hapa-Samoan artist Taimane. The complimentary event will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge, where Taimane and her band will bring the holiday spirit to life with a captivating performance.

The evening will be filled with fiery mashup medleys, soul-stirring original compositions, and heartwarming holiday favorites, all delivered in Taimane’s unique, signature style. The evening will begin with a guest performance by Maui’s own Matt Del Olmo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Taimane back to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua this holiday season,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “We look forward to sharing this special evening of music with our guests and the local community. It’s the perfect opportunity to come together and celebrate the magic of the holidays on Maui.”

Taimane, a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner, has enchanted audiences with her dynamic ‘ukulele performances and unique blend of genres ranging from classical and flamenco to tribal and rock. With a captivating stage presence, Taimane blends elements of dance, theater and cultural storytelling into her live performances creating a fresh energy that transforms every performance into a mesmerizing experience.