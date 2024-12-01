4.0 earthquake near top of Maunaloa Road was unrelated to magmatic activity

Big Island earthquake (11.30.24) PC: USGS

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 11 miles west-northwest of Volcano on the Island of Hawaiʻi at a depth of 13 miles below sea level. The earthquake occurred at 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, south of Maunaloa’s Northeast Rift Zone and is unrelated to magmatic activity, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The HVO reports the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Maunaloa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

An estimated 130 felt reports were recorded in the first hour of the quake, according to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” website. Residents in the following areas reported feeling the quake: East Hawaiʻi including Puna district, Hilo, and Hamakua coast; North Kona and southern communities in Kaʻū.