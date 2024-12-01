Generous donors support Lahainaluna Junior and Senior Proms

Volunteers are sought for the Prom Pop-Up Store at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, open Friday through Sunday, on Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15. PC: Angel Hands Maui

A partnership involving numerous donors is giving Lahainaluna High School juniors and seniors a red-carpet experience for their year-end proms. The effort continues last year’s prom dress drive initiated by Terri Ewbank, owner of Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridal in Kīhei, and now expanded through her newly formed nonprofit, Angel Hands Maui.

“The funds and support we’re receiving will give Lahainaluna students the chance to create lifelong memories without financially burdening their families during this fragile time,” said Jaime “Kumu Eva” Palakiko of Lahainaluna High. “We mahalo you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

This year, the initiative has grown to include a Prom Pop-Up Store hosted at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, which has generously donated retail space. Students will schedule appointments to enjoy a VIP shopping experience, complete with assistance from fitters to help them select their dream prom attire – all at no cost.

“Lahainaluna families are continuing to recover, rebuild, or move to permanent homes, but many will be hard-pressed to afford prom clothing and tickets,” said Ewbank. “We are thrilled to partner again with Jaime Palakiko, senior class advisor, and our other sponsors to create this magical experience.”

MaryAnn Blanchard, director of sales at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Community is a first priority to us here at Royal Lahaina Resort and in particular, bringing smiles to ʻohana that have endured so much. We are honored to be part of this milestone moment for our youth”

Thanks to the Rotary District 5000 Foundation Fires Relief Fund, students will receive donated brand-new prom dresses, as well as suits or tuxedo rentals.

A night to remember

Both the Junior and Senior Proms will be held at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali, which has generously waived venue rental fees. Additional expenses for food and drinks are being covered by the Boys and Girls Club, Pacific Counseling Group and the Rotary District 5000 Foundation Fires Relief Fund.

The Rotary District 5000 Foundation Fires Relief Fund and individual donors are also sponsoring corsages, lei, photo booths, and music to ensure the events are truly memorable.

“We are so appreciative of the organizations and individuals that have stepped up to give this amazing experience to Lahainaluna Juniors and Seniors,” said Laura Stanton, secretary of Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset and director of Angel Hands Maui. “As a member of Rotary, it’s inspiring to see our clubs partner together to invest in Lahaina’s recovery efforts.”

Southwest Airlines joins the effort

In a new development, Southwest Airlines has generously agreed to ship Morilee prom dresses from Las Vegas to Maui at no cost, expanding student access to an even wider selection of beautiful attire.

Other ways to help

Angel Hands Maui is still seeking partnerships and donations to make this project a success.

To contribute, donate gently used prom dresses, suits, tuxedos or accessories like evening handbags, jewelry and shoes. Drop them off at Elly’s Formal Wear & Bridal or contact Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com to arrange a Lahaina pick-up.

Angel Hands Maui also seeks volunteers for its Prom Pop-Up Store in Lahaina, open Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15.

Monetary, tax-deductible donations can be made to Angel Hands Maui, a nonprofit organization, via email or Venmo. Visit https://linktr.ee/angelhandsmaui for more details or contact Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.