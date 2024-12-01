Kanaloa Kahoʻolawe fundraising farm dinner at Mākena Golf & Beach Club 

Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s ‘Ōiwi Resources and Stewardship Director CJ Elizares planting with the next generation of Maui stewards at Nāulu Farm. Photo Credit: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

Mākena Golf & Beach Club will host I Ola Kanaloa, a fundraising dinner event honoring local organizations Protect Kahoʻolawe ‘Ohana and Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission for their work towards supporting Kahoʻolawe. All proceeds from the event will benefit the honorees. The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Nāulu Farm.

I Ola Kanaloa aims to encourage the health and vitality of Kanaloa spaces: the ocean, wind currents, particular marine life, underground fresh water and ancestral knowledge. The event is set to celebrate the two organizations that play critical roles in remembering, reconnecting and practicing in the spaces of Kanaloa.

The dinner will be held at Nāulu Farm overlooking the club’s organically-minded farm named for, inspired by, and designed to reflect the Nāulu wind and cloud bridge of the area. Created by Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s ‘Ōiwi Resources and Stewardship Director CJ Elizares, Nāulu Farm is part of Mākenaʻs larger effort to support the connection of the Nāulu cloud bridge from Ulupalakua to Kahoʻolawe. The soon-to-begin, low dryland reforestation effort will continue an effort to return native place-based plants to Honuaʻula, reaffirming the relationship between ʻāina and kānaka.

The design of the Nāulu Farm reflects the meteorological phenomenon that forms the Nāulu cloud bridge, making this a natural phenomenon-to-farm-to-table dining experience. Photo Credit: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are deeply honored to be recognized and chosen to highlight the incredible work of the KIRC. This acknowledgment is a testament to the shared efforts and unwavering commitment to Kaho`olawe. Together, we strive to restore and protect Kanaloa ensuring its legacy as a symbol of resilience, cultural heritage, and environmental stewardship for generations to come,” said Ashley Razo, Public Information Specialist for KIRC.

“PKO’s and KIRC’s shared mission to Kūkulu ke Ea a Kanaloa – that the life and spirit of Kanaloa build and take form – is so incredibly awe-inspiring and important to support. From across the channel, our ʻŌiwi Resources team works to echo their potent vision – to once again clothe the Honuaʻula and Kahoʻolawe slopes with native plants, to preserve healthy reef ecosystems, to recognize Kanaloa as a living spiritual entity, and to uplift Native Hawaiian lifeways and practices,” said Leahi Hall, Community Engagement Director, Mākena Golf & Beach Club.

The Nāulu cloud bridge is a unique meteorological phenomenon in the Honua‘ula region of Maui. It forms when trade winds interact with warm air rising from the island causing condensation and forming a bridge-like cloud band that stretches from the top of Honua‘ula to the island of Kaho‘olawe. This cloud formation typically occurs in the afternoons and is crucial for the area’s ecosystem, contributing to the island’s rainfall and supporting its diverse flora and fauna.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are grateful for the support and honored by the recognition of the PKO’s unwavering commitment to Kanaloa Kaho’olawe and aloha ‘āina. In healing the island, we are reminded of the importance of working to protect the lands and waters of our own island, Maui. Mahalo for joining us in this journey,” said Lopaka Aiwohi, leader of the PKO.

Tickets for the event are $150 per person. The event includes delicious food and drink, live entertainment by Marja Lehua Apisaloma and Gilbert Emata, and beautiful views of Puʻu Ōlaʻi and Kahoʻolawe beyond. Seating is limited and is based on a first-to-register basis.

To buy tickets, visit:

Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana – Buy Tickets Here

– Buy Tickets Here Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve: Buy Tickets Here

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

When purchasing tickets, please note your donations are for this fundraiser: I Ola Kanaloa

For more information regarding this event and future community events at the Mākena Golf & Beach Club, visit: https://www.makenainfo.com/iolakanaloa