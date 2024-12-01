Maui Health names new administrator for Critical Access Hospitals

Maui Health announced the selection of Penny Koval, MSN RN, NHA, as the health system’s new Administrator of Critical Access Hospitals. The appointment took effect on Nov. 1, 2024.

As CAH Administrator, Koval oversees all hospital and long-term care operations for both Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital.

Koval succeeds David Culbreth, who served as Interim Administrator for the last 18 months.

“Penny is smart, hardworking and incredibly thoughtful,” said Lynn Fulton, CEO, Maui Health. “She is an extraordinary operational leader who knows the needs of her team. I look forward to working with her to improve access to quality care for our upcountry Maui and Lānaʻi communities. I have no doubt that she will excel in this new role.”

Koval is an experienced clinician and healthcare leader with over 13 years in the industry across many roles, including most recently as Assistant Administrator of Critical Access Hospitals. As a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s nursing program, Koval has spent her career on the front line as well as leading clinical teams and organizational initiatives.

Koval started in healthcare as a bedside nurse at Maui Memorial Medical Center and later relocated to California where she gained critical care experience in the ICU at UCLA West Valley Medical Center. Following that, she rejoined Maui Health and has since worked as an Emergency Department nurse and nurse manager. She also has experience in Quality Management, Education and Nursing Administration. As the ED Nurse Manager at Kula Hospital, she played a key role in securing much-needed equipment and training for Kula Hospital through the State of Hawaiʻi Trauma Special Fund.

In addition to her work in our hospitals, Koval has been an integral part of caring for Maui’s broader community. From facilitating lifesaving Stop The Bleed training in the community to providing outreach care after the devastating Maui fires, she continues to dedicate herself to Maui Health’s staff, patients, and residents as well as the Maui County community.

“I am deeply grateful to the impactful mentors at Maui Health who have shaped my journey with their guidance and wisdom,” said Koval. “This new role is an incredible opportunity to build on that foundation, and I am eager to work alongside our dedicated team to ensure our rural communities receive the excellent, compassionate care they deserve.”