Maui Surf Forecast for December 02, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 7-10 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:54 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:37 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:17 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest (310-320) swell continues to slowly decline, and surf and buoy observations show that surf heights along north and west facing shores have fallen below advisory levels today. North and west facing shores will see additional boosts in surf throughout the week, however. Guidance indicates the first in a series of overlapping northwest swells will begin arriving late Monday. An additional reinforcement is expected Tuesday. A couple of larger boosts in north shore surf will come later in the week Wednesday night through Thursday and again Friday night into Saturday.

Surf along south facing shores will continue to see a slight boost for the next couple of days from a series of consecutive southwest pulses. Small to moderate south shore surf can be expected before gradually declining through Wednesday. An additional south pulse is expected next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will decline and then remain small for the rest of the week as a lingering small north-northeast swell fades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.