Maui Comic Con 2024 poster

The Hex Press presents the return of Maui Comic Con Dec. 7 and 8, Saturday and Sunday at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The convention is a family-friendly event and is always free to the public.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many Mirage Comics alums will be appearing; Steve Lavigne, Eric Talbot, Mark Bode, Ken Mitchroney, Beth Mitchroney and Jim Lawson. Also returning will be Ernie Reyes Jr. who played Keno in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: the Secret of the Ooze. Ed Piskor’s Legacy will be appearing with Jim Rugg alongside his collaborator on the critically acclaimed Plain Janes, Cecil Castelluci. Tulay Lotay, award winning artist and founder of the Thought Bubble Festival will also be appearing, along with fan-favorite artist Jim Mahfood, king of the zombies Arthur Suydam, and Marvel editor Renee Witterstaetter.

The Night Darling Cosplay Competition returns. Prizes will be awarded for adult and keiki divisions. The adult division takes place on Saturday and the keiki division is on Sunday. Signups for the Night Darling Cosplay Competition will be online, with limited in-person registration the day of the event. Check in for the competition at the convention runs from 9 to 11 a.m. both days, with pre-judging at noon and winners announced on stage at 1 p.m.

Maui’s free comic convention celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s event also features the return of the Official Maui Comic Con POG tournament. Free POG starter kits will be given to attendees at the event while supplies last. Prizes will be given for wins throughout the day.

Over 50 local artists are showcasing their original art, including Sam Campos, creator of Pineapple Man, as well as Todd Bernardy, Mog Park, B. Miyo, Conny Jolitz, and many more.

There will be live music performances by Console: the Video Game Music Band on Saturday only, throughout the day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Local vendors including Enjoy Comics will be there with the best comics, collectibles, and pop-culture goods from across the islands, with stores from Hawaiʻi island and Oʻahu flying over to participate. Food trucks Maui Mui Company, Taste of Aloha, Fiyah Foods, and Dee’s Poi Mochi will be providing food for sale on both days.

Visit www.MauiComicCon.com for more information. Maui Comic Con is made possible by Platinum Sponsor the Hex Press, and by Gold Sponsors Gerdel Studio, Maui Comics & Collectibles, Enjoy Comics, Pukalani Superette, Wailuku Coffee Company, Obachan’s, Maui Chili Chili Oil, Laulima Studios and One Dollar Studios.