Nāpili Park lower playground to temporarily closed for irrigation repairs, Dec. 2-6

The lower playground at Nāpili Park will temporarily close from Monday, Dec. 2, to Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, while repair and renovation work is done on the park’s irrigation system, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The temporary closure only applies to the lower playground at Nāpili Park. All other unaffected areas will remain open for public use.

For more information, call the Parks Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931. For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.