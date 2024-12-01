Maui News

Nāpili Park lower playground to temporarily closed for irrigation repairs, Dec. 2-6

December 1, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The lower playground at Nāpili Park will temporarily close from Monday, Dec. 2, to Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, while repair and renovation work is done on the park’s irrigation system, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The temporary closure only applies to the lower playground at Nāpili Park. All other unaffected areas will remain open for public use. 

For more information, call the Parks Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931. For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments