Servco Pacific Inc. acquires Big Island Toyota

Servco Pacific Inc. acquired Big Island Toyota’s Hilo and Kona locations today, Dec. 1, 2024. Since initially announcing the purchase agreement in June 2024, Servco and Big Island Toyota have fulfilled the Board of Land and Natural Resources’ conditions for approval of the Hilo location’s lease transfer and have received permission to operate and sell vehicles at both Big Island Toyota locations.

“We are humbled and honored that the DeLuz family has entrusted us with their business,” said Mark Fukunaga, executive chair of the board at Servco Pacific Inc. “As a fellow family-owned business, we can’t wait to welcome the Big Island Toyota team to the Servco ʻohana.”

Big Island Toyota has over 100 employees across two locations. It has operated for over 65 years under the vision of its three late founders: David S. DeLuz Sr., John Correira and Tatsuo “Baldy” Higashi. Servco Pacific Inc. was founded by Peter Fukunaga in 1919 and has grown to become Hawaiʻi’s largest privately held and family-owned company. Big Island Toyota and Servco have been long-time business partners since 1966 with both companies sharing a commitment to team members, customers and the community.

For the next few weeks, Servco and Big Island Toyota will continue to work with their teams and each other to onboard employees and ensure a smooth transition.

