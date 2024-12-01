Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa’s Yamazaki selected by AHLA as “2024 Resort General Manager of the Year”

Tetsuji Yamazaki

Tetsuji “Tets” Yamazaki of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa has become the first Maui hotel general manager to be awarded “General Manager of the Year – Resort Property” by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Yamazaki is widely recognized for helping the West Maui community during the devastating Lahaina wildfires in August 2023. In the days that followed the Aug. 8 blaze, he mobilized his associates to take care of their families and resort guests. With the unwavering support of hotel owner, Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts, Yamazaki welcomed associates to seek shelter at the resort. Nearly 25% of the hotel’s 400 associates lost their homes, and the hotel housed and fed over 250 associates and their families. Yamazaki also played a crucial role in securing funds for affected associates from Kyo-ya’s “Aloha for Sheraton Maui ‘Ohana Fund.” To date, 206 recipients received a share of more than $330,000.

AHLA lauded Yamazaki for key actions taken in the days, weeks and months following the fire. Notably:

In collaboration with hotels and condos in West Maui, Yamazaki coordinated the bus evacuation of thousands of visitors from the Kaanapali Resort area to Kahului Airport. Working with ground transportation providers, the County of Maui and state and federal agencies, he facilitated departures from the Sheraton Maui bus terminal in an orderly, safe manner.

As Co-Chair of the Marriott Hawaiʻi Business Council, Yamazaki simultaneously got to work coordinating donations, fundraising and securing airlift of basic resources to the west side of Maui just two days after the fire.

Collectively, Marriott International, the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund, the TakeCare Relief Fund, hotels around the world, and Marriott Bonvoy donated approximately $5.5 million to support relief efforts and provide essential items for Marriott’s more than 2,500 Maui associates.

As time went on, the hotel created a donation center, school supply drive, and Halloween costume distribution, Halloween trick-or-treating for the family members, and Santa’s Wish List & Christmas Toy Drive Collection (parents submitted gift requests, which were fulfilled; the toy drive generated so many gifts, children were able to have 2-3 gifts each). The hotel also hosted barbecue and picnic days.

“Tets’ entire career has been epitomized by servant leadership, guiding his teams with calm and compassion. Characteristic of his leadership style, Tets shares this recognition with his team and our ownership group, who have been extraordinarily supportive,” said Marriott International Area General Manager Tom Calame. “There is so much to be done in the years ahead, and we are grateful that Tets will continue to lead those efforts in the future.”

“Tets Yamazaki is not only this year’s very best resort property general manager, he’s a pillar of his community,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. “He’s helped raise vital funds for local charities, and during the devastating Maui wildfires he provided incredible leadership by helping secure housing for his associates and their families. We are proud to recognize Tets’ amazing dedication and professionalism with AHLA’s 2024 GM of the Year, Resort Property award.”

A native of Tokyo, Japan, Yamazaki got his start in the Hawai‘i hospitality industry 30 years ago while attending the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa pursuing his master’s degree in Travel Industry Management. In 2019, he served as Chair for the 41st Annual Maui County Charity Walk, raising more than $1 million to help non-profits on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. His community involvement includes the Maui Humane Society of Dogs on Demand, Kāʻanapali Beach cleanups, Relay for Life Nā Kupuna, appreciation events, and many more.