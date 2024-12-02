Maui News

Baldwin HS senior signs with Tennessee State University for golf

December 2, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
Baldwin senior Anessa Riglos commits to play golf at Tennessee State University. PC: Janis Riglos

Anessa Riglos, a standout golfer from HP Baldwin High School’s Class of 2025, has signed a letter of intent to play golf at Tennessee State University in Nashville.

Riglos will receive an Athletic Financial Aid Scholarship to play women’s college golf while majoring in aviation management, with aspirations to become a commercial pilot.

Riglos’ golf achievements include back-to-back Maui Interscholastic League Individual Championships (2023, 2024), a 5th-place finish at the AJGA Harold Varner III Foundation event in North Carolina, and a 1st-place win at the US Kids Oklahoma Teen Series at Battle Creek Golf Club. She was also a finalist in the Notah Begay III Girls National Championship in Louisiana.

