Holiday happenings at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in December. PC: Wendy Osher

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center invites everyone to get in the holiday spirit through an exciting lineup of festive events throughout December.

“Whether you’re snapping a photo with Santa, enjoying Christmas melodies, or winning amazing prizes at Bingo Bells, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We hope to see our community there for one or all of our holiday activities.”

Photo with Santa at QKC.

Santa’s Arrival – Dec. 7 from 12-2 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season by welcoming Santa to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Pet Photos with Santa – Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Bring your furry friends to capture precious holiday memories with Santa.

Bingo Bells – Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Stop by Center Court every Wednesday for Bingo! Win gift cards and exclusive holiday swag from your favorite Queen Kaʻahumanu Center retailers.

School Symphonies – Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19 from 5-6 p.m.

Celebrate and support the young musicians from our local school bands as they spread holiday cheer through mele and aloha every Thursday at Center Court.

Frosty Fun Fridays – Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

Center Court hosts Frosty Fun Fridays in partnership with Kid’s Parties Maui and Luxe Play Maui. Enjoy complimentary coffee from Starbucks, snap memorable photos with Santa, and support a great cause! All proceeds from the event will benefit MEO Youth Services, helping them continue their mission to support our community’s keiki.

Keiki Club – Dec. 21 from 10-11 a.m.

Don’t miss a special holiday edition of our Keiki Club with a surprise visit from Santa!

In addition, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is running a special Gift with Purchase promotion from November 30th through December 31st. Shoppers who spend $200 or more will receive a Holiday Mystery Pack, including an exclusive QKC Holiday ornament and a gift card from a QKC retailer valued between $5 and $50.

To claim the GWP Holiday Mystery Pack, upload receipts and fill out the form here. Once reviewed and verified, shoppers will receive a confirmation email with instructions on where and when to pick up their gift.

For more information on holiday activities and events, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/.