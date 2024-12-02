Empty the Shelters offers reduced pet adoption fees in December

Empty the Shelters in December. PC: Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society is offering waived and reduced adoption fees for the month of December thanks to the generosity of BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell.

Dogs and cats 6 months and older have waived adoption fees, small animals (rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles) have waived adoption fees, and kittens under 6 months have an adoption fee of just $50. County and licensing fees of $19 are required for dogs.

The Maui Humane Society invites the public to visit and participate in this nationwide event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Organization leaders say their kennels and cat ʻohana are full of dogs and kittens who are waiting to be adopted.

Adopt today by visiting the Maui Humane Society online.