High-performance action sets stage for Finals Day at HIC Haleiwa Pro QS 1000



















A masterclass in approaching Haleiwa unfolded in Quarterfinal Heat 3 of the World Surf League‘s The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro, featuring standout surfers Joshua Moniz (HAW), Kauli Vaast (FRA), Ian Gentil (HAW), and Kainehe Hunt (HAW).

Moniz’s quick, 8.50 start set the tone before Vaast answered back with an 8.60 and Gentil’s 8.80, but Moniz wasn’t done and picked apart a gem to earn a 9.10. Under the 10-minute mark, a massive exchange unfolded between Moniz, Gentil, and Vaast with Moniz unleashing his forehand attack on multiple, critical sections for a 9.70. Vaast’s lethal backhand then matched Moniz’s 9.70 with Moniz earning an event-best 18.80 (out of a possible 20) and Vaast just behind with an 18.30.



A final effort from Pāʻia native and former CT competitor Ian Gentil catapulted his score to 9.35, just shy of the 9.51 needed to advance.

Solid six-foot sets continued to roll into Haleiwa, Oʻahu throughout the men’s Round of 64, Heats 11–16, Round of 32, and Quarterfinals on Sunday. The day saw 10 rides scoring 9.00 or higher, along with numerous excellent scores above 8.00, keeping spectators on edge.

Maui’s Imaikalani deVault impressed judges in the Round of 32, flexing a heat total of 18.25 on a near-perfect wave score of 9.50. The current CT competitor then battled through a tough Quarterfinal against Luke Swanson (HAW), Kai Martin (HAW), and fellow CT competitor João Chianca (BRA). Swanson raised the stakes after posting an 8.25 in the Round of 32, following up with a 9.00 and a heat total of 16.75. His powerful backhand attack outperformed both deVault and Chianca in one of the day’s standout heats.

In a late push, deVault narrowly outscored Chianca, claiming second place in the heat and advancing to the Semifinals.

Lahaina’s Eli Hanneman surfed in an all-star Quarterfinal heat featuring former CT elite Ezekiel Lau (HAW), and regional threats Finn McGill (HAW) and Brodi Sale (HAW). While Sale maintained the lead through most of the affair with an 8.25, McGill added to his 9.00 with a 6.20 in the final minutes and earned a big heat win heading into the Semifinals. The results prevented Hanneman and Lau from advancing further in the competition.

“[It] was fun to surf some heats and get the competitiveness flowing again,” said Hanneman in an Instagram post on Monday. “Grateful for how much surfing means to me and what it continues to teach me.”

The stage is set for Finals Day, featuring both men’s and women’s Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 events.

On the men’s side, Finals Day will feature surfers Shion Crawford (HAW), Oliver Zietz (HAW), Luke Swanson (HAW), Imaikalani deVault (HAW), Joshua Moniz (HAW), Kauli Vaast (FRA), Finn McGill (HAW) and Brodi Sale (HAW).

When competition resumes, some of the top women competing include 2024 CT standout Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW), former CT Pipe Pro winner Moana Jones Wong (HAW), former CT competitor Luana Silva (BRA), current Hawaii/Tahiti Nui No. 1 Eweleiula Wong (HAW), 2024 CT rookie Alyssa Spencer (USA) and Maui’s Nora Liotta of Haʻikū, who currently sits at No. 7 in the Women’s QS rankings.

Event organizers will reconvene Tuesday at 7 a.m. HST for a possible 8 a.m. HST start to Finals Day. The event window runs through Dec. 7.