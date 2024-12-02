Massage therapy program at UH Maui College seeks applicants

The Kealahoʻimai Massage Therapy Program is sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono. Courtesy photo

Applications are being accepted for the 2025-2026 Kealahoʻimai Massage Therapy Program offered through UH Maui College’s Continuing Education Department. The full cost of instruction, textbooks, supplies, and licensing exam fees are sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealahoʻimai program, which promotes Native Hawaiian workforce development in the healthcare and wellness industries.

As part of the program’s fourth massage therapy cohort, participants will undergo 592 hours of coursework over 14 months from March 31, 2025 to June 13, 2026. All classes will be held in-person at UH Maui College’s Kahului campus on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday mornings from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Curriculum will cover massage theory and demonstration, human anatomy and physiology, assessment and clinical reasoning skills, hands-on practical training introducing participants to a variety of massage modalities and a student massage clinic for practicing on guest clients. Upon graduating, participants will take the State of Hawaii massage therapist licensing exam. Licensed massage therapists may find work at resorts, spas, fitness centers, athletic teams, group practices, chiropractor/physical therapy/physician clinics, or be self-employed.

2025 Massage Therapy Flyer. Courtesy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In order to be eligible to apply, individuals must be age 18 and older, reside on Maui, be committed to a career as a licensed massage therapist, and complete the college’s health clearances. Selection is competitive and based on an online application, two reference letters, and interview. Applications are considered on a rolling basis and all seats may be filled prior to the March 2, 2025 application deadline.

Further information, including a detailed schedule of classes and online application instructions, may be accessed at www.hnkop.org/kealahoimai. Contact kealahoi@hawaii.edu with any questions.