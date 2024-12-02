Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation invites Maui County high school seniors to apply for Presidential Scholarship

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation (RAMCF) awarded academic scholarships to 30 students in 2024 from Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi who are now pursuing degrees at colleges and universities across the US. Individual photos courtesy of 2024 RAMCF Presidential Scholarship recipients.

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation is now accepting applicants for its annual Presidential Scholarship. Multiple scholarships will be awarded to students applying to, accepted, or currently attending college, university, or trade school. The deadline to apply is March 3, 2025.

“We are proud to continue investing in the future of Maui County’s students,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “Education is the foundation for success, and this scholarship reflects our commitment to supporting our community’s youth as they pursue their dreams.”

Established in 1989, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship is funded through events like the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk and RAM’s annual installation and membership gala. To date, the program has awarded $944,000 in scholarships to Maui County students.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a resident of Maui County;

Students attending private high schools outside Maui County qualify as Maui County residents if they live off-island solely to attend a private school;

Have attended a Maui County high school, or qualify under the private school residency exception above. GED participants currently residing in Maui County are also eligible;

A graduating high school senior or a former recipient of the RAM Presidential Scholarship within the past three years; and

Be applying to, accepted, or currently attending an accredited college, university, or trade school.

For more information on the scholarship program, visit ramaui.com/foundation. For a copy of the application, contact your school’s College and Career Counselor or Ren Lagran from the Realtors Association of Maui at 808-270-4619 and/or info@ramaui.com. Completed applications and supporting materials must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 3, 2025.

Established in 1968, the Realtors Association of Maui is a professional trade organization serving over 2,000 members in Maui County. Membership is available to licensed real estate brokers, agents, property managers, appraisers, and others engaged in all aspects of the real estate industry who pledge to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. For more information, call 808-873-8585 or visit https://www.ramaui.com/