Schatz calls for increase in SNAP benefits in Hawai‘i to reflect food costs

Following calls for increased benefits for Hawai‘i families, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) today announced that the US Department of Agriculture has proposed updates to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Hawai‘i to ensure they accurately reflect the cost of food across the state. The USDA has proposed a 2.3% increase in SNAP benefits for Hawai‘i, which would result in an estimated $40 monthly increase for a family of four.

“For many in Hawai‘i, SNAP is a lifeline, helping families put food on the table. But to make sure this program continues to help those who rely on it, SNAP benefits need to keep up with the real cost of food across the state,” said Schatz. “I thank the USDA and Secretary Vilsack for working with us to update SNAP benefits for Hawai‘i so that those who need it can continue to access this critical federal program.”

Food prices in Hawai‘i are among the highest in the nation. Schatz worked directly with USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and urged him to update its cost analysis in the state. Today’s action from the USDA continues a rulemaking process to adjust benefits for Hawai‘i. Today, USDA is proposing a new rule to ensure benefits take into account food costs for residents across the state, and releasing a report that finds an increase in benefit if the rule is finalized. The public can submit comments through Feb. 3, 2025.

SNAP is a federal program that provides crucial nutritional benefits to low-income individuals and families that are used at stores to purchase food. It’s administered at the federal level through USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and at the state level in Hawai‘i by the Hawai‘i Department of Human Services. Nearly 200,000 Hawai‘i residents rely on SNAP.

