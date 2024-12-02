UH tropical medicine expert discusses arrival of bird flu to Hawaiʻi



















The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed Hawaiʻi’s first cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu (H5N1). The initial case was detected on Nov. 15, in a backyard flock of mixed bird species in Wahiawā, followed by a second case on Nov. 25, in a wild duck on the North Shore.

Authorities believe the virus has been spreading among wild birds and mammals, contributing to a nationwide outbreak that began in 2022. Until now, Hawaiʻi was the last state without reported cases in poultry or wild birds during the ongoing H5N1 outbreak.

Axel Lehrer, a professor of tropical medicine and medical microbiology at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine explains the nature of the virus. He assists with education and training of biomedical students and is project lead of the recombinant Filovirus vaccine project.

The virus arrived in Hawai‘i via migratory birds, a common pattern, highlighting the need for monitoring bird populations.

“We have to be very clear that so far the virus has only been identified in animals and poultry, so based on the genetic lineage that the virus seems to stem from, it is not directly linked to recent outbreaks on the mainland or in Canada,” said Lehrer. “Various studies have happened over the years and so far, the virus has not gained the fitness to really replicate in mammals.”

While the virus poses a significant risk to poultry and wild bird populations, it does not yet pose a major risk to human health. Lehrer notes: “People who get infected with bird flu are typically those who work professionally in their day-to-day life with birds.”

Understanding the virus’s nature, including its limited ability to transmit to humans or mammals, is crucial, according to researchers. It helps reassure the public that the immediate health risk is low while emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant.

Public health officials recommend avoiding contact with sick or dead birds and monitoring for flu-like symptoms. While daily life remains largely unaffected, those who come into contact with birds should check for symptoms and seek medical care if needed.

For more information about the Avian Influenza, visit the Hawaii Department of Health website.