3.5 earthquake beneath the Kaiwi channel between Oʻahu and Molokaʻi

Hawaiʻi Earthquake (Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024) PC: USGS

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake occurred beneath the Kaiwi channel, between Oʻahu and Molokaʻi at 1:53 p.m. HST on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory issued an information statement saying the quake was centered 14 miles west-northwest of the village of Maunaloa on the Island of Molokaʻi at a depth of 5 miles below sea level. The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Maunaloa or Kīlauea volcanoes on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

Earthquakes in this region are not common but have occurred occasionally in the past 200 years, according to the HVO. These earthquakes are caused by bending of the crust beneath the islands and associated adjustments related to the weight of the islands, the HVO reports.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

The USGS “Did You Feel It?” website recorded more than 500 felt reports within the first hour of the quake, with the tremor most widely felt on Oʻahu. A few felt reports were also recorded on Molokaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.