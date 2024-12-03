Kaʻapuni Boys Basketball Tournament begins Thursday with games at Baldwin and Seabury Hall

The 2024 Kaʻapuni Basketball Tournament begins Thursday, Dec. 5, with games hosted at H.P. Baldwin High School’s Jon Garcia Gymnasium and Seabury Hall’s Erdman Athletic Center. This year’s tournament will run through Saturday, Dec. 7 and once again features both defending HHSAA State Champions, St. Louis in Division I and Kohala in Division II.

The Division I Bears and Division II Spartans are both coming off Maui Interscholastic League championships last season, with Seabury advancing all the way to the state title game. This year’s seven-team field also includes two teams from California in Villa Park High School, from Orange County, and Oak Hills High School, from San Bernardino County. Other neighbor island teams participating are Konawaena of the Big Island, and Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy from Oʻahu. Admission at both venues is free.

The full tournament schedule is as follows:

***Admission to all games is free to the public

Thursday Dec. 5

at Baldwin’s Garcia Gym

2:45 p.m. Kohala vs Villa Park

4:15 p.m. Baldwin vs Oak Hills

6 p.m. St. Louis vs Villa Park

at Seabury’s Erdman Athletic Center

4:15 p.m. Hawaiʻi Baptist vs Konawaena

6:15 p.m. Seabury vs Konawaena

7:30 p.m. Kohala vs Hawaiʻi Baptist

Friday Dec. 6

at Baldwin’s Garcia Gym

3 p.m. Hawaiʻi Baptist vs Oak Hills

4:15 p.m. Baldwin vs St. Louis

6 p.m. St. Louis vs Oak Hills

at Seabury’s Erdman Athletic Center

5:45 p.m. Konawaena vs Villa Park

7:15 p.m. Seabury vs Kohala

Saturday Dec. 6

at Baldwin’s Garcia Gym

Noon- St. Louis vs Kohala

1:30 p.m. Baldwin vs Villa Park

at Seabury’s Erdman Athletic Center