NAVFAC Hawaiʻi awards $81M contract for waterfront projects

An aerial view of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Diamond Head, Honolulu and Waikīkī are in the distance. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Johans Chavarro/Released)

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaiʻi has awarded an $81 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification to Moffatt & Nichol – Burns & McDonnell Hawaiʻi in Honolulu. The contract will fund engineering services for various waterfront projects across Hawaiʻi and other South Pacific Islands.

Most of the work, about 95%, will be done in Hawaiʻi, with the remaining 5% in other South Pacific locations. The project is expected to be completed by September 2025.

The work includes tasks such as designing and planning the projects, creating cost estimates, conducting site surveys, procuring equipment, and providing interior design and furniture plans. The contract’s total value is now $180 million. At this time, no specific tasks or funding have been assigned, but funds will be allocated as individual projects are approved.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Funding will come from Navy operation and maintenance and military construction funds, which will be allocated as individual task orders are issued. NAVFAC Hawaiʻi, based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaiʻi, serves as the contracting authority.

For more information, visit NAVFAC Hawaiʻi: https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/Facilities-Engineering-Commands/NAVFAC-Hawaii/.