Proposed fees suspended for admission to Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo

Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens. PC: courtesy.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks & Recreation is suspending plans to introduce admission fees for the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens to allow the issue to be further reviewed and studied.

Under rule changes proposed by the prior administration, admission fees of $4 per adult and $1 per child for residents and $12 per adult and $5 per child for non-residents would have been implemented on Jan. 2. Currently, admission to the zoo is free.

“The Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens is one of the County’s gems and it is important that we continue to steward this facility and ensure that residents can enjoy it fairly and equitably,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Introducing admission fees is a big step that requires careful consideration from our administration with input from the public and community stakeholders.”

“We will study this matter carefully before deciding if any such actions are warranted,” Alameda continued. “In the meantime, please continue to enjoy the zoo with free admission.”

The zoo is part of the County-owned Pana‘ewa Recreational Complex that also includes the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center. As part of this action, proposed rule changes for the equestrian center are also being suspended for further review.

Tzatziki and Sriracha at the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens. (6.6.24) PC: courtesy.