Residents encouraged to attend Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Meeting
Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Disaster Recovery Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.
The meeting will include:
- The status of debris clearing by the US Army Corps of Engineers
- An update on security checkpoints by the County’s Maui Emergency Management Agency
- The opportunity to meet representatives of the nonprofit organization After The Fire and learn about its support of Maui and efforts nationwide
The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. Akakū: Maui Community Media will show a live broadcast of the meeting on Channel 53.
Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.