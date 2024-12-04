2024 Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive launched

Street Bikers United Hawaii is partnering with Minit Stop for the traditional Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive. Donation bins will be at Minit Stop locations through Dec. 20.

Maui County residents can help with donations of cash and/or new, unwrapped toys for the 2024 Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive, an annual US Marine Corps’ event sponsored locally by Minit Stop and Street Bikers United Hawaii.

Donation bins will be available at any Minit Stop location from now through Dec. 20. For those who prefer to contribute financially, donation tickets in denominations of $1 and $5 will be available at Minit Stop checkout counters. Donors’ names will be proudly displayed in-store, and all proceeds will be used to purchase additional toys for local children.

For more than 45 years, Street Bikers United has been a key supporter of the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign, providing thousands of toys and monetary donations to brighten the holidays for Hawaii’s keiki.

Last year, the motorcycle riders club collected more than 3,000 toys and over $18,064 in donations, making the holiday season joyful for many local children in need.

Street Bikers United Hawaii, a nonprofit organization advocating for Hawaiʻi’s motorcycle community, plays a vital role in the success of this campaign.

Street Bikers President Ron Panzo said: “Each year, we are humbled by the incredible support from our partners and the community. Their generosity allows us to achieve our mission of bringing holiday cheer to keiki across Hawaiʻi. We’re truly grateful.”

Greg Cabanting, general manager at Minit Stop, said: “At Minit Stop and Ohana Fuels, we are honored to continue our support for this cherished tradition. Seeing the smiles on children’s faces when they receive these gifts is deeply rewarding. We encourage everyone to help make this year’s toy drive another huge success.”

For more information, visit mauitoys4tots.org or contact the nearest Street Bikers United chapter office.