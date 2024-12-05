Azeka Shopping Center to Host 22nd Annual Toys For Tots Charity Drive

Azeka Shopping Center will host the 22nd Annual Toys for Tots charity drive this Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Azeka Makai in Kīhei. The community is encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to benefit underprivileged youth in Maui County. Plus, don’t miss the fun with appearances by local motorcycle clubs, holiday cheer featuring a Christmas-decorated canoe, Maui Classic Cruisers, a fire truck and ambulances, music and more.

At 10:30 a.m. the kick stands of the bikers will go up and all bikes and vehicles will depart for the toy run to Lahaina Minit Stop to distribute toys to the Lahaina keiki. The event is sponsored by Azeka Shopping Center, Minit Stop, Street Bikers United Hawaii, Kimokeo Foundation, Cycle City Maui, NAPA, and Swinerton.

For more information visit azekashoppingcenter.com/events or follow Azeka on social media at @AzekaMaui.