‘Green Fire Break’ demonstration this Saturday at Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge

December 4, 2024, 8:22 AM HST
* Updated December 4, 8:23 AM
Kealia Boardwalk goes over wetlands in Māʻalaea . PC: Maui County

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, in partnership with ReTree Hawaiʻi, will host a ‘green fire break’ demonstration from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center parking lot.

Community members are invited to plant native ground cover and shrubs within a fire break area and learn how native plants can help prevent and combat future wildfires. “Native plant communities can suppress invasive grasses and retain moisture in the soil,” said Sonny Gamponia, a ReTree Hawaiʻi Board Member and volunteer working on the project.

The event aims to showcase the many benefits of “green breaks” compared to traditional fire breaks and to inspire attendees to incorporate native plants around their homes for fire resilience.

Those interested in joining the event can sign up at ReTree Hawaii’s Event Page or visit the ReTree Hawaiʻi website and navigate to the ‘See List of All Events’ page. Drop-ins are welcome.

