Habitat for Humanity Maui seeks support to help wildfire survivors rebuild

Habitat for Humanity Maui collaborates with partners like Boeing to rebuild much-needed homes for local residents. PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

After months of preparation, Habitat for Humanity Maui is embarking on the next step to help Maui wildfire survivors rebuild their homes and lives. The devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina and Kula on Aug. 8, 2023, destroyed over 2,200 homes, leaving thousands of families displaced and in need of urgent support. The nonprofit organization has partnered with multiple community agencies to help survivors return to their homes, and is now calling on individuals, businesses, and organizations to join in this critical mission, providing the resources needed to restore stability for those affected.

With rebuilding efforts now underway, Habitat Maui is taking a multi-faceted approach to meet the unique needs of survivors, including the construction of a “bunk house” to house volunteers supporting the rebuild efforts, the relaunch of the Hawai’i Village Build program on Maui, and the development of a new disaster recovery program.

Long-term volunteers and AmeriCorps members provide vital manpower to support Habitat for Humanity Maui’s rebuilding efforts for island families. PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

Habitat Maui’s core programs for fire survivors include:

Home Repairs & Smoke Remediation: For families that may not have lost their home completely but still have work to do before they can move in, Habitat Maui may be able to assist with repairs and smoke damage remediation.

For families that may not have lost their home completely but still have work to do before they can move in, Habitat Maui may be able to assist with repairs and smoke damage remediation. Gap Funding Assistance: Many families have resources but lack the full amount needed to rebuild. Habitat Maui’s gap funding program helps bridge this financial shortfall, enabling more families to begin the process of restoring their homes.

Many families have resources but lack the full amount needed to rebuild. Habitat Maui’s gap funding program helps bridge this financial shortfall, enabling more families to begin the process of restoring their homes. Reconstruction Program: For families starting from scratch, Habitat Maui offers comprehensive rebuilding services—from laying the foundation to adding the finishing touches—ensuring that every family has access to a safe, affordable home.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

How You Can Help:

Make a Monetary Contribution: Donations can be made online at www.habitat-maui.org or by mail to: Habitat for Humanity Maui, 1162 Lower Main Street, Wailuku, HI 96793. Make checks payable to “Habitat for Humanity Maui.”

Donations can be made online at www.habitat-maui.org or by mail to: Habitat for Humanity Maui, 1162 Lower Main Street, Wailuku, HI 96793. Make checks payable to “Habitat for Humanity Maui.” Support the ReStore: Donate new or gently used building materials, furniture, and home improvement items. For delivery instructions and a list of acceptable donations, visit https://www.habitat-maui.org/donate-to-restore.

Donate new or gently used building materials, furniture, and home improvement items. For delivery instructions and a list of acceptable donations, visit https://www.habitat-maui.org/donate-to-restore. Corporate Engagement: Businesses are encouraged to participate through financial contributions, material donations, or by hosting a Corporate Build Day to assist with active construction projects. Learn more by calling 808-242-1140 or email info@habitat-maui.org.

Donations are tax deductible.

“For over 26 years, Habitat for Humanity Maui has been committed to creating affordable housing solutions for families in need,” said Matt Bachman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “As we help Maui recover, every act of support will make a difference for families working to rebuild their lives.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Habitat for Humanity Maui is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and repairing homes for low-income families in Maui County. Serving households earning between 25% and 80% of the area’s median income, Habitat Maui provides zero-interest loans to ensure affordability and long-term housing stability.

To learn more about Habitat Maui’s rebuilding programs, volunteer opportunities, and/or donation options, visit www.habitat-maui.org.