House Passes Rep. Tokuda’s Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act

Today, the full House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act – introduced by US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) – marking another significant step forward in her efforts to support the community in recognizing Lahaina’s historic and cultural importance.

H.R. 8219, the Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act, would direct the National Park Service, in consultation with state and local partners, to study the suitability and feasibility of a National Heritage Area designation for Lahaina. These areas are designated by Congress to complement state and local conservation efforts through recognition, federal funding, and technical assistance.

US Rep. Jill Tokuda listens as Keeaumoku Kapu of Nā ‘Aikāne o Maui Community Foundation speaks outside the burned shell of Waiola Church on Waine‘e Street. Native Hawaiians originally built the church between 1828 and 1832 by edict of their chiefs for the Protestant mission. PC: Brian Perry

“Two weeks ago, I stood inside one of the first transitional homes built by FEMA, looking out at what was once the vibrant and thriving town of Lahaina. For many who see it now, there are only cleared lots, stretching from the hills to the sea. But if you close your eyes, you can feel the deep pangs of loss and grief. It’s a pain that we all carry, softened only by the hope that comes with the very first steps towards rebuilding. In seeking to designate Lahaina a National Heritage Area, we are daring to look beyond what is in front of us,” said Tokuda on the House Floor. “Beyond the devastation, there is history and culture that predates us all. […] As we work to rebuild Lahaina, my bill seeks to ensure that this is about not just restoring what was lost but also anchoring our future in the rich history and culture of this sacred places so that they may endure long after we are gone.”

Cosponsors of the bill include: Rep. Ed Case (D-HI-01); Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA-01); Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO-02), Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands; Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA-02), Ranking Member of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries; Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA-39); Del. Gregorio Sabalan (D-MP-AL); and Del. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-AS-AL).

There are 62 National Heritage Areas in the United States but none in Hawaiʻi. Kaʻena Point is currently being studied for designation.

Tokuda’s bill now heads to the US Senate for its consideration.