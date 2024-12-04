Husband-wife duo to open Koast restaurant alongside celebrity chef Chris Consentino



















Koast, a new restaurant coming to Wailea Village this winter, brings the star power of celebrity chef Chris Consentino, a Top Chef Masters winner and James Beard Award nominee, to Maui’s culinary scene.

For their debut restaurant venture, husband-and-wife team David and Alicia Soboda say they’ve partnered with Cosentino to create “simple, honest” food and a dining experience filled with aloha that both locals and visitors can enjoy.

Cosentino has opened four restaurants in his career, and has competed on numerous national food television shows, including “Top Chef” and “Iron Chef America.” The Soboda couple was instrumental in launching Cosentino’s celebrated San Francisco restaurant, Cockscomb. Their partnership now continues at Koast.



















The restaurant champions a menu that pays homage to the Soboda’s and Cosentino’s shared commitment to sustainability, celebrating local flavors from mauka to makai (mountain to sea). The menu is slated to feature a bounty of local ingredients that showcase Cosentino’s creative approach to whole-animal cooking, blending modern techniques with reverence for the land.

The Soboda’s are also partnering with Jason Blanchette and Jose Zepeda Jr. to build an exceptional wine and cocktail program. A state-of-the-art dry aging chamber will not only serve as a functional showcase at the restaurant but will also serve as a vessel for the Koast culinary team to use for dry aging and preservation of its fresh ingredients.

For Hawai‘i Sustainable Seafood Month, the restaurant partnered with the Culinary Arts Program at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College to nurture emerging local culinary talent and contribute to the island’s vibrant food culture through mentorship and educational initiatives.

Koast is situated in Wailea (116 Wailea Ike Drive, Unit 2204). The venue will offer indoor and al fresco dining, featuring a wraparound lānai with stunning views of Molokini Crater.

To learn more about Koast, visit: www.koastmaui.com or follow @KoastMaui on Instagram.