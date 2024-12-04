Maui News

Mālama Maui Nui hosts Pūlehu Road clean up on Saturday

December 4, 2024
Mālama Maui Nui. File photo (2023) courtesy

Local nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui is encouraging volunteers to join a Pūlehu Road Clean Up from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Event organizers request volunteers wear closed-toed shoes, head covering, sunglasses, sunscreen and/or a long-sleeved shirt. Cleaning supplies and PPE will be provided. Water and snacks will also be available.

The event is a partnership with Pūlehu Posse, Full Circle Ocean Gear and Sharkastics.

For more information, call 808-877-2524.

