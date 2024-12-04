Maui News
Mālama Maui Nui hosts Pūlehu Road clean up on Saturday
Local nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui is encouraging volunteers to join a Pūlehu Road Clean Up from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Event organizers request volunteers wear closed-toed shoes, head covering, sunglasses, sunscreen and/or a long-sleeved shirt. Cleaning supplies and PPE will be provided. Water and snacks will also be available.
The event is a partnership with Pūlehu Posse, Full Circle Ocean Gear and Sharkastics.
For more information, call 808-877-2524.
