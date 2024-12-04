Maui youth to go shopping with successful Makana no nā Keiki Drive

Ledcor Maui and its industry partners raised funds for three non profit organizations with a focus on children’s mental health, access to education, and community support. File photo 2023 – pictured from (l to r) Eric Gerlach, Ledcor Maui; Thomas “TJ” Daya, Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui; Nicole Hokoana, Maui Youth & Family Services; and Paul Tonnessen, Friend’s of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui. (Between Thomas “TJ” and Nicole is Casey Lamb) of Ledcor Maui). Back row: Team from Ledcor Maui. PC: Ledcor Maui

Maui youth will enjoy a special shopping day at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center this Thursday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. as the culmination of Ledcor Maui’s Makana no nā Keiki gift drive. The second annual “Gifts for Children” drive raised $105,000 for Maui youth, and was made possible by the generous giving of Ledcor and community partners, in partnership with nonprofit ʻĀina Momona.

The month-long gift drive was developed to support vital youth initiatives in Maui, as a way of strengthening the community during these challenging times. The beneficiaries are: Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui, and Maui Youth & Family Services; all of whose work enhances the well-being of children. These values are in alignment with the Ledcor Cares program, which invests in meaningful projects for community health and wellness, and ʻĀina Momona’s mission to build community resilience.

The Ledcor Maui team and partners will present the check, take photos and kick off the shopping day by giving gift cards for local shops to the keiki this Thursday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. at Center Stage at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center. Keiki will enjoy locally grown and extra sweet chilled pineapples provided by Maui Gold Pineapple Company.

“We are incredibly humbled by the outpouring of generosity from our partners, team members, and the Maui community,” said Eric Gerlach, senior vice president of Ledcor Maui. “This achievement reflects our shared dedication to Maui’s youth and to building a stronger, more resilient future for Maui.”

Ledcor Maui extends a big mahalo to community and shopping partners, including Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Hi-Tech Surf Sports, Na Koa Brand, Tanoa and Maui Gold Pineapple Company.

“We are so excited to be part of such an amazing program that gives back to the keiki of Maui,” said Daimus Kanahele, owner of Na Koa Brand, which offers affordable, quality and original stylish apparel and accessories for the whole ‘ohana. “We too have five keiki of our own; they are the future, and we need to invest into them however we can. If there is anything that we as a community have learned in recent events, it’s taking care and supporting each other every way possible.”



Kim Ball, owner of Hi-Tech Surf Sports, said his team was also glad to be part of the program.

“We are a Maui-owned business, and we have always felt a responsibility to support our youth in various platforms,” Ball said. “The Ledcor Cares program fits right into our DNA, as the youth of Maui like the kind of product that we have in our stores.”

ʻĀina Momona Vice President Trisha Kehaulani Watson-Sproat added, “This partnership shows the spirit and power of unity. When we all work together, we can accomplish great things as a community. ʻĀina Momona is extremely proud to continue its work to uplift Maui Nui.”

Makana no nā Keiki highlights Ledcor’s ongoing commitment to supporting Maui through initiatives that align with community values and environmental stewardship. The Ledcor Cares program continues to seek partnerships and opportunities to make a positive impact, with a particular focus on sustainability, education, and community enrichment.

For more information about Ledcor Cares and its ongoing initiatives, visit www.ledcormaui.com.