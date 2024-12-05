DPW leader John Smith selected as County’s Office of Recovery Administrator

John Smith has been selected to lead the Office of Recovery. He is pictured with US Army Corps of Engineers Col. Eric Swenson amid recent debris cleanup efforts after the 2023 wildfire in Lahaina. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen announced the selection of John Smith, a leader with the County of Maui’s Department of Public Works, to serve as the new administrator of the County’s Office of Recovery. County officials say Smith has been instrumental in leading infrastructure restoration efforts following the recent wildfires. In his new capacity, he will now oversee the County’s comprehensive recovery efforts.

Smith succeeds Managing Director Josiah Nishita, who had been temporarily leading the Office of Recovery until a permanent administrator was chosen by a selection committee.

Recently serving as the Chief of the DPW Highways Division, Smith brings more than two decades of experience in infrastructure design and maintenance, 12 of those years with the County of Maui. “His extensive knowledge in public works and disaster recovery uniquely qualifies him to guide the County’s recovery efforts in the wake of the devastating August 2023 wildfires,” according to a County news release announcement.

“John Smith is an experienced, dedicated engineer and a proven leader in our Public Works Department,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “His expertise in infrastructure and his strong ties to this community make him the ideal person to lead the Office of Recovery as we work together to rebuild Lahaina and Upcountry. We are grateful for his willingness to step into this crucial role at such a critical time.”

The role of Office of Recovery Administrator was established by Mayor Bissen on Sept. 19, 2023. The Office is located under the County Department of Management and oversees six key Recovery Support Functions (RSFs): Community Planning, Economic Recovery, Health and Social Services, Housing, Infrastructure, and Natural and Cultural Resources. Smith will be responsible for the strategic direction and implementation of the County’s recovery initiatives.

As the DPW Highways Division Chief, Smith managed all highways operations and provided oversight for personnel and program budgets. Also, he served as co-lead for the Office of Recovery, Infrastructure Recovery Support Function.

Originally from Ohio, Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Ohio University. After relocating to Maui, he joined the County of Maui’s Public Works team in 2012. In 2015, Smith was recognized with the Public Works Employee of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the department.

Smith and his family live in Upcountry, where they are active members of the community.