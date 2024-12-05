Kelea Foundation celebrates new headquarters with grand opening party on Saturday

Photo courtesy of the Kelea Foundation

Maui-based nonprofit Kelea Foundation has announced the grand opening of its new headquarters and community space in Kahului. Join them Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. to celebrate, enjoy food and family-friendly activities, live music, a raffle with giveaways, and to learn about its initiatives aimed at supporting fire survivors and empowering women and girls in sports.

The Kelea Foundation was founded in 2012 to support women in sports by promoting equal access and opportunity. As the vision of the foundation was finalized, members of the organization realized the importance of bringing the next generation into the conversation, and the Girls in the Lineup Surf program was established.

While the original mission remains a key focus for the organization, in 2018 the Kelea Foundation expanded its programming to support the disability community after identifying similar barriers to access and opportunity in this demographic.

In the wake of the wildfires that devastated Maui last year, the Kelea Foundation has been working to provide essential medical equipment and outreach to survivors with an emphasis on helping those with disabilities and amplifying their voices as Maui looks to the future and long-term recovery. During the initial phases of the disaster response, they helped to collect, organize and distribute durable medical equipment to survivors. In the last year, they reported receiving over 50 pallets of equipment and having distributed over half of it so far. Learn more about the medical loan closet at MauiLoanCloset.org.

The grand opening celebration is a free event and open to all. The Maui community is invited to come explore the new office space and connect with the Kelea team. Their HQ will also be available for use as an event space by request after opening.

The new headquarters is located at 111 Hāna Highway in Kahului.

For more details about their programs or to learn more about upcoming events, visit their website at keleafoundation.org or email aloha@keleafoundation.org.